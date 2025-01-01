$72,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,536KM
VIN 3C63RRLL4PG527288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET.
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Passenger Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kgs (11,400 lbs)
1968.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Mirror Running Lights
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
