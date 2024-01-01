$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Audi RS 6
Avant performance
2024 Audi RS 6
Avant performance
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,650KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WUA1DBF20RN900333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,650 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
3.20 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: steering wheel paddles
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Engine: 4.0 TFSI V8 621 HP -inc: stop-start w/48V MHEV system
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Coloured Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
RS Sport Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/driver memory and 4-way power lumbar adjustment for front seats
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Audi park assist Automated Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Audi pre sense front and turn assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2024 Audi RS 6 Avant performance 2,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 32,156 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 142,385 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2024 Audi RS 6