$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW M3
CS
2024 BMW M3
CS
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,100KM
VIN WBS63AY07RFR51908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1006
- Mileage 4,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.15 Axle Ratio
59 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Regenerative Alternator
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.0L I-6 DOHC 24V TwinTurbo
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wireless Device Charging
Teleservices
Passenger Seat
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Cockpit Professional
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
M Sport Sport Alcantara Simulated Suede/Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Nappa Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Carbon Fibre Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Carbon Fibre Bumper Insert
Carbon Fibre Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
harman/kardon Surround Sound System
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
464w Premium Amplifier
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2024 BMW M3