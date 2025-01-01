$78,155+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$78,155
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4RJHDG7R8575575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25057A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
23N
ERC
DFW
PSE
APP
4HC
NAS
MXS
YGW
4EX
4E6
5N6
4CV
*BL
-X7
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Auxiliary Battery
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
87.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Normal-Duty Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
548.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Jeep Connect Tracker System
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
Sales Tracking
Black Painted Roof
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Easy Order
8-Spd Auto 8HP50 Trans (Buy)
Nappa Leather Seats
Silver Zynith
Two Tone Paint Group
Two-Tone Paint Group
Global Black
Retroactive Cost Adjustment II
Customer Preferred Package 23N
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
5.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
BLACK ROOF -inc: Two-Tone Paint Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$78,155
+ taxes & licensing>
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee