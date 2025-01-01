$55,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2024 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,136KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT0RN210236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Edge Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27Z
EZL
DFR
PCA
APA
4H4
4HB
NAS
MWH
A73
ASG
ANT
YGV
573
4CV
*T5
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Convex Wide-Angle Exterior Mirror Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Sentry Key Immobilizer
RAM Connect Tracker System
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
825.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition VII
BLACK
Customer Preferred Package 27Z
BED UTILITY GROUP
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Built-to-Serve Edition
Premium Cloth / Vinyl Bucket Seats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner, 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting, MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
Big Horn Level B Equipment Group
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge, 87 Litre (23 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 18" Aluminum Spa...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Night Edge Blue
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2024 RAM 1500