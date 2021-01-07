Menu
1967 Dodge Coronet

22,336 MI

Details Description Features

$38,967

+ tax & licensing
$38,967

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1967 Dodge Coronet

1967 Dodge Coronet

500 Fuel injected 440 4 speed Western Canada car

1967 Dodge Coronet

500 Fuel injected 440 4 speed Western Canada car

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,967

+ taxes & licensing

22,336MI
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6565253
  Stock #: 103246

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 22,336 MI

Vehicle Description

FREE STORAGE TILL SPRING WITH PURCHASE!!! 1967 Coronet 500 that was totally restored in 2010 and only driven about 3000 miles since completed. Super solid bodied car originally from Saskatchewan. FITECH fuel injected 440 CI engine. 4 speed A833 standard transmission. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:55 gears. Power steering. Front disc brakes were just installed. New aluminum radiator. Headers and dual exhaust. New rims and tires. New battery. Seats, headliner and carpet are all in excellent restored condition. All chrome, the grill and brightwork is in good condition. Many new parts throughout the entire car were installed. Everything works as it should and the car runs, drives and sounds awesome. Trades up or down for other muscle trucks or late model 4x4 trucks. Financing is available.

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Muscle cars/trucks from all classic makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Financing available OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario customers. Shipping arranged for out of province purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to purchasers. **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are certified and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Power Steering
Bucket Seats

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

