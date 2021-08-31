Menu
1967 Dodge Coronet

55,184 MI

Details Description Features

$58,967

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

R/T 440 With 4 Speed Standard Restored 5 Years Ago

R/T 440 With 4 Speed Standard Restored 5 Years Ago

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,184MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8023183
  • Stock #: 217001
  • VIN: 0000WS23L71217001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,184 MI

Vehicle Description

Beautifully restored 1967 Coronet R/T powered by a 440 CI V8 engine and A833 4 speed standard transmission. Shifter was upgraded to a Hurst shifter from the stock Inland one and a new clutch installed.  Power steering and power disc brakes. Super solid original panel car was completely restored about 5 years ago, all seams and alignments of panels and doors are excellent. Chrome and trim was all new or in excellent condition and polished to like new condition. Seat upholstery, carpet and headliner was all replaced during restoration.  26 inch heavy duty rad keeps the big block nice and cool. New rims and new B.FGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Full dual exhaust. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 gears. A beautiful R/T that must be seen.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Muscle cars/trucks from all classic makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Financing available OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario customers. Shipping arranged for out of province purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to purchasers. **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are certified and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

