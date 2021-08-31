1967 Dodge Coronet

+ taxes & licensing
Beautifully restored 1967 Coronet R/T powered by a 440 CI V8 engine and A833 4 speed standard transmission. Shifter was upgraded to a Hurst shifter from the stock Inland one and a new clutch installed. Power steering and power disc brakes. Super solid original panel car was completely restored about 5 years ago, all seams and alignments of panels and doors are excellent. Chrome and trim was all new or in excellent condition and polished to like new condition. Seat upholstery, carpet and headliner was all replaced during restoration. 26 inch heavy duty rad keeps the big block nice and cool. New rims and new B.FGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Full dual exhaust. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 gears. A beautiful R/T that must be seen.
