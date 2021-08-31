1967 Dodge Coronet

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,967 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 8 4 M I Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8023183

8023183 Stock #: 217001

217001 VIN: 0000WS23L71217001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 55,184 MI

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Mechanical Power Steering Interior Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.