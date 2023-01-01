$66,967+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
1967 Plymouth Barracuda
Formula S 383 4-Speed Numbers Matching
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,967
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10481091
- Stock #: 322239
- VIN: 0000BH29H72322239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this beautiful 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S. This number matching Barracuda has a 383 ci backed by a 4 speed transmission. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 ratio. Originally from Western Canada and finished in the original L code Dark Turquois colour. Original build sheets and Certicard still with the car. Front disc brake option. PICTURES AND MORE INFORMATION TO COME.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.