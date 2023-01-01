Menu
1967 Plymouth Barracuda

0 KM

Details

$66,967

+ tax & licensing
$66,967

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1967 Plymouth Barracuda

1967 Plymouth Barracuda

Formula S 383 4-Speed Numbers Matching

1967 Plymouth Barracuda

Formula S 383 4-Speed Numbers Matching

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$66,967

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10481091
  Stock #: 322239
  VIN: 0000BH29H72322239

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this beautiful 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S. This number matching Barracuda has a 383 ci backed by a 4 speed transmission. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 ratio. Originally from Western Canada and finished in the original L code Dark Turquois colour. Original build sheets and Certicard still with the car. Front disc brake option. PICTURES AND MORE INFORMATION TO COME.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

