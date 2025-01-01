Menu
A beautiful 1968 Camaro is a factory RS/SS powered by a 396 CI V8 engine and an M21 Muncie 4-Speed manual transmission. Sold new in Regina Saskatchewan at Don Wheaton Chev Olds. This stunning Camaro spent time in Saskatchewan then British Columbia before coming to Ontario. The Camaro then underwent a meticulous nut and bolt restoration that took approximately 10 years to complete and was finished in 1968 code OO Corvette Bronze Poly. The car has had only 3500 miles of driving since it was completed.  The original 350 was upgraded to a completely rebuilt 1969 [# 3935440]  396 CI engine and a Vintage Air  A/C system was added. The Muncie transmission was also rebuilt and a new clutch added. The 12-bolt rear end is brand new and includes an Eaton Posi-Loc unit and 3:42 gears. This is an original L48 Super Sport and Z22 Rally Sport Package optioned 1968 Camaro. All body panels, fit, finish and alignments are excellent. All the chrome and trim is in excellent condition. The interior was redone including the covers and foam for the seats, carpet and headliner, a retro stereo system was also installed, and everything is in brand new condition. Hideaway headlights were upgraded to an electric motor system.  Many new parts were installed throughout the car when it was restored including suspension, steering, rims and tires. Brakes were upgraded to 4-wheel disc system, new stainless steel dual exhaust was installed and all the lines for the fuel and brake systems were upgraded to stainless steel ones. The paint is in excellent condition, and this car must-see to appreciate the quality of restoration this beautiful Camaro had performed. Includes factory assembly manual and service manual. A 3-year powertrain warranty is included with purchase. Comes with current insurance appraisal.

1968 Chevrolet Camaro

3,521 MI

$99,968

+ taxes & licensing
1968 Chevrolet Camaro

RS/SS 396 4-Speed A Stunning Car With Warranty

13168274

1968 Chevrolet Camaro

RS/SS 396 4-Speed A Stunning Car With Warranty

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,968

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,521MI
Good Condition
VIN 0000123478N303429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,521 MI

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Warranty

Warranty Included

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$99,968

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1968 Chevrolet Camaro