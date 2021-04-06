Menu
1969 Dodge Dart

79,003 MI

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1969 Dodge Dart

1969 Dodge Dart

GTS 340 Auto Air conditioning Numbers matching

1969 Dodge Dart

GTS 340 Auto Air conditioning Numbers matching

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Sale

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,003MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6878220
  Stock #: 114785
  VIN: 0000LS23P9B114785

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 79,003 MI

Vehicle Description

100% original condition and numbers matching 1969 Dart GTS. 1 repaint in the original Y2 yellow colour. Original 340 runs excellent and is  backed by a 727 automatic transmission. 3:23 gears in the rear end. Body and paint are in beautiful condition and very straight panels, seams and gaps are all very straight. Interior is in excellent condition and free of any cracks, rips or tears. All chrome and trim is also in excellent condition. A binder full of paperwork is with this Dart including build sheet, window sticker and original bill of sale as well as many repair bills from the original owner. Air conditioning and everything else the car is equipped with works properly. Car runs and drives excellent. A must see car to appreciate how original and correct this car is right down to Redline tires. Trades up or down for other muscle cars or late model 4X4 trucks. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Muscle cars/trucks from all classic makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Financing available OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario customers. Shipping arranged for out of province purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to purchasers. **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are certified and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

