1969 Dodge Dart

100% original condition and numbers matching 1969 Dart GTS. 1 repaint in the original Y2 yellow colour. Original 340 runs excellent and is backed by a 727 automatic transmission. 3:23 gears in the rear end. Body and paint are in beautiful condition and very straight panels, seams and gaps are all very straight. Interior is in excellent condition and free of any cracks, rips or tears. All chrome and trim is also in excellent condition. A binder full of paperwork is with this Dart including build sheet, window sticker and original bill of sale as well as many repair bills from the original owner. Air conditioning and everything else the car is equipped with works properly. Car runs and drives excellent. A must see car to appreciate how original and correct this car is right down to Redline tires. Trades up or down for other muscle cars or late model 4X4 trucks.
