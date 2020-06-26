1970 Dodge Coronet

+ taxes & licensing
A beautiful 1970 Super Bee that has been fully restored in house here at Pentastic Motors. Everything from top to bottom and front to back was either replaced, rebuilt, re-painted or in excellent condition and did not require anything done to it. Finished in Dodge High impact Go Green colour with white bench seat interior. Rebuilt 383 backed by the A833 4 speed standard transmission. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 gears. Power steering and power brakes. All seams, gaps, trim and upholstery and excellent. Previous western Canada car. Not numbers matching engine or transmission but is an original 383 4 speed car. This Super Bee runs and drives perfectly, and everything works as it did in 1970. A must see Super Bee from Pentastic Motors. Trades up or down for other muscle cars or late model 4X4 trucks.
