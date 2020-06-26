Menu
$58,970

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1970 Dodge Coronet

Super Bee 383 4 speed Newly restored

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

$58,970

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,609MI
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5273393
  • Stock #: 151049
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

A beautiful 1970 Super Bee that has been fully restored in house here at Pentastic Motors. Everything from top to bottom and front to back was either replaced, rebuilt, re-painted or in excellent condition and did not require anything done to it. Finished in Dodge High impact Go Green colour with white bench seat interior. Rebuilt 383 backed by the A833 4 speed standard transmission. 8 3/4 rear end with 3:23 gears. Power steering and power brakes. All seams, gaps, trim and upholstery and excellent. Previous western Canada car. Not numbers matching engine or transmission but is an original 383 4 speed car. This Super Bee runs and drives perfectly, and everything works as it did in 1970. A must see Super Bee from Pentastic Motors. Trades up or down for other muscle cars or late model 4X4 trucks.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Muscle cars/trucks from all classic makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Financing available OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario customers. Shipping arranged for out of province purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to purchasers. **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are certified and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Power Options
  • Power Steering

