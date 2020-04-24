Menu
1996 BMW 3 Series

Z3 Roadster No winters Only 108 km

1996 BMW 3 Series

Z3 Roadster No winters Only 108 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$12,996

+ taxes & licensing

  108,178KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4934532
  Stock #: B72272
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful low mileage 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster. Never winter driven and car has rarely seen rain. Always garage stored. Heated leather  seats with dual power adjust. Power windows, locks and mirrors.  Tilt steering and cruise control. Car cover included for storage. This Z3 is a must see car as it is in excellent condition and very low mileage. Financing is available for this car. 

 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  Driver Air Bag
  Passenger Air Bag
  Traction Control
Power Options
  Power Mirrors
  Power Windows
  Power Steering
  Power Door Locks
  Power Seats
Exterior
  Tinted Glass
  Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  Air Conditioning
  Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  Cruise Control
Seating
  Bucket Seats
  Heated Seats
  Leather Seats
  Lumbar Support
Warranty
  Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  Premium Sound System

