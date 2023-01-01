$17,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
1999 GMC Sierra 1500
SL 4.8L V8 Well Oiled No Winters Only 168000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,988
- Listing ID: 10261284
- Stock #: 518764
- VIN: 1GTEC14V3XZ518764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 168,127 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and low mileage 1999 Sierra 1500 SL regular cab/short box that had the same owner since 2000 and was well-oiled and never winter driven. Powered by a 4.8L V8 engine. Air conditioning, cruise control and tilt steering were optioned into this Sierra. AM/AM and cassette stereo system. A Lo Rider tonneau cover and plastic box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length step side box. See the pictures showing the beautiful condition it was kept in then come this truck in person.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
