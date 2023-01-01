1999 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 1 2 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10261284

10261284 Stock #: 518764

518764 VIN: 1GTEC14V3XZ518764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 168,127 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Front Reading Lamps Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

