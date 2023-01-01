Menu
1999 GMC Sierra 1500

168,127 KM

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4.8L V8 Well Oiled No Winters Only 168000 KMS

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SL 4.8L V8 Well Oiled No Winters Only 168000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,127KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,127 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and low mileage 1999 Sierra 1500 SL regular cab/short box that had the same owner since 2000 and was well-oiled and never winter driven. Powered by a 4.8L V8 engine. Air conditioning, cruise control and tilt steering were optioned into this Sierra. AM/AM and cassette stereo system. A Lo Rider tonneau cover and plastic box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length step side box. See the pictures showing the beautiful condition it was kept in then come this truck in person.

  ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

