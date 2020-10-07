2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Attention Dale Earnhardt fans. The Intimidator is here 2002 Monte Carlo Dale Earnhardt Signature Edition cars. Only 54467 kilometers and was always stored indoors. These are limited edition cars with only 3333 ever produced.The paint and decals are in great condition. 1 owner car with full power group and a power sunroof. 3.8L V6. Leather seats. Special gauges and emblems. They don't come much nicer. Must be seen Monte Carlo SS. Get the full details on the Earnhardt package here at this website: http://www.daleearnhardt.net/chevy/signature/index.htm
