2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

54,467 KM

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS Dale Earnhardt Signature Edition

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

SS Dale Earnhardt Signature Edition

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,467KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6026007
  Stock #: 218421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Attention Dale Earnhardt fans. The Intimidator is here  2002 Monte Carlo Dale Earnhardt Signature Edition cars. Only 54467 kilometers and was always stored indoors. These are limited edition cars with only 3333 ever produced.The paint and decals are in great condition. 1 owner car with full power group and a power sunroof. 3.8L V6. Leather seats. Special gauges and emblems. They don't come much nicer.  Must be seen Monte Carlo SS.  Get the full details on the Earnhardt package here at this website: http://www.daleearnhardt.net/chevy/signature/index.htm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

