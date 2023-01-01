Menu
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,774 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 Well Oiled New Brakes Only 164000 KMS

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS 5.3L 4X4 Well Oiled New Brakes Only 164000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,774KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163133
  • Stock #: 273149
  • VIN: 1GCEK14T13Z273149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 164,774 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and 1 owner 2003 Silverado that was well oiled and is rust free. 5.3L V8 powered with 4-wheel drive and optional Auto4 mode. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. Dual climate controls and a CD player were optioned into this Chevy. New front brakes were just installed for the certification. Michelin tires were recently installed and are near full tread remaining. The 6 1/2-foot length box has a retractable tonneau cover and plastic box liner added. See all the pictures showing the under-oil that was applied to the body over the years that protected the metal so well. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

