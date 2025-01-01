$39,988+ taxes & licensing
2003 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT 5.9 Cummins 4X4 Like New Only 85000 KMS
2003 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT 5.9 Cummins 4X4 Like New Only 85000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 85,910 KM
Vehicle Description
This awesome 1-owner 2003 Ram is so clean and out of the factory condition on the inside, outside and underneath it must be seen in person. Krown rustproofing records from 2003 to present just look at the pictures of the body and frame this truck is like new and only 85000 kilometers on the odometer. Powered by a 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's bucket. Power windows, locks, mirrors and a CD player. PLEASE LOOK AT ALL THE ADDED PICTURES SHOWING THE FRAME AND BODY OF THIS BEAUTIFUL RAM, then come see it in person. Spray in box liner was applied to the 8-foot box and a trailer brake controller was added. The nicest and out of the showroom condition 2003 we have seen.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-335-6565