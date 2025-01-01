2003 Dodge Ram 2500

Menu
<p>This awesome 1-owner 2003 Ram is so clean and out of the factory condition on the inside, outside and underneath it must be seen in person. Krown rustproofing records from 2003 to present just look at the pictures of the body and frame this truck is like new and only 85000 kilometers on the odometer. Powered by a 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people with power adjust drivers bucket. Power windows, locks, mirrors and a CD player. PLEASE LOOK AT ALL THE ADDED PICTURES SHOWING THE FRAME AND BODY OF THIS BEAUTIFUL RAM, then come see it in person. Spray in box liner was applied to the 8-foot box and a trailer brake controller was added. The nicest and out of the showroom condition 2003 we have seen.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

85,910 KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

