2004 GMC Sierra 2500

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Anti-Theft System
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Powertrain
-
- High Output
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.