2004 Toyota Highlander
V6 4WD Well Oiled Only 187000 KMS Sold As-Is
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10552332
- Stock #: 010759
- VIN: JTEHP21A640010759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,973 KM
Vehicle Description
A locally owned trade in that was well oiled and maintained. New rear brakes, new tires and new front struts and ball joints in the last year. Air conditioner is still blowing cold. Runs and drives fine and no lights on in the dash. This Toyota has not and will not be checked for safety so DO NOT ASK what it needs to pass. Solid body and underside but has some dents, bruises and paint defects as shown in the pictures. Drivers headlight has moisture in it. 4-wheel drive and V6 powered.
"The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
