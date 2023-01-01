Menu
2004 Toyota Highlander

187,973 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2004 Toyota Highlander

2004 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD Well Oiled Only 187000 KMS Sold As-Is

2004 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD Well Oiled Only 187000 KMS Sold As-Is

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

187,973KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552332
  • Stock #: 010759
  • VIN: JTEHP21A640010759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,973 KM

Vehicle Description

A locally owned trade in that was well oiled and maintained. New rear brakes, new tires and new front struts and ball joints in the last year. Air conditioner is still blowing cold. Runs and drives fine and no lights on in the dash. This Toyota has not and will not be checked for safety so DO NOT ASK what it needs to pass. Solid body and underside but has some dents, bruises and paint defects as shown in the pictures. Drivers headlight has moisture in it.  4-wheel drive and V6 powered. 

"The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

