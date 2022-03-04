Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

296,221 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

LS Diesel 4X4 Rust-Free From B.C New Brakes

LS Diesel 4X4 Rust-Free From B.C New Brakes

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

296,221KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8550812
  • Stock #: 318453
  • VIN: 1GCHK24255E318453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 296,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally fron British Columbia 2005 Silverado 2500 LS powered by Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Rust-free as shown in the pictures. Power windows, locks and mirrors as well as cruise control and keyless entry.Bluetooth and seating for 3 people. Step bars, spray in box liner and brake controller were added. A must see 2005 Silverado 2500 diesel.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

