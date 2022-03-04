$22,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS Diesel 4X4 Rust-Free From B.C New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,988
- Listing ID: 8550812
- Stock #: 318453
- VIN: 1GCHK24255E318453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 296,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Originally fron British Columbia 2005 Silverado 2500 LS powered by Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Rust-free as shown in the pictures. Power windows, locks and mirrors as well as cruise control and keyless entry.Bluetooth and seating for 3 people. Step bars, spray in box liner and brake controller were added. A must see 2005 Silverado 2500 diesel.
Originally fron British Columbia 2005 Silverado 2500 LS powered by Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Rust-free as shown in the pictures. Power windows, locks and mirrors as well as cruise control and keyless entry.Bluetooth and seating for 3 people. Step bars, spray in box liner and brake controller were added. A must see 2005 Silverado 2500 diesel.

Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal!
Vehicle Features
