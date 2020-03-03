Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT. Diesel. 4X4, Rust free truck!

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,334KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4688079
  • Stock #: 805462
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2005 2500 SLT  has to be seen to believe how clean and rust free the truck is! Well rustproofed body as shown in the pictures. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. New brakes. New ball joints. New updated steering system just installed. C.D player. Electric brake controller added. Magnum force cold air intake system. MBRP exhaust.  Power adjust pedals. Power seat and full power group. This 2005 Ram is one of the cleanest 15 year old rust free trucks you will find and has so many new parts and upgrades.

* WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

