$27,988+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT/Laramie 5.9L Cummins 4X4 Well Oiled New Tires
2005 Dodge Ram 3500
SLT/Laramie 5.9L Cummins 4X4 Well Oiled New Tires
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 238,559 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and rust-free 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie that was undercoated and spent many winters in Florida according to the numerous Krown records and service records during winter months in Florida on the Carfax report. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated leather seats with room for 6 people and power adjust on both front buckets. Steering wheel mounted audio controls and a 6-CD changer. Dual climate controls and full power group including keyless entry. An electric trailer brake controller was added. 6 new Nexen all weather tires were just installed for the safety. SEE THE NUMEROUS EXTRA PICTURES SHOWING THE RUSTPROOFING THIS TRUCK HAD APPLIED AND THE RUST-FREE CONDITION OF THE BODY AND FRAME. A must-see 3500 SLT/Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565