A beautiful condition and rust-free 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie that was undercoated and spent many winters in Florida according to the numerous Krown records and service records during winter months in Florida on the Carfax report. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated leather seats with room for 6 people and power adjust on both front buckets. Steering wheel mounted audio controls and a 6-CD changer. Dual climate controls and full power group including keyless entry. An electric trailer brake controller was added. 6 new Nexen all weather tires were just installed for the safety. SEE THE NUMEROUS EXTRA PICTURES SHOWING THE RUSTPROOFING THIS TRUCK HAD APPLIED AND THE RUST-FREE CONDITION OF THE BODY AND FRAME. A must-see 3500 SLT/Laramie.

2005 Dodge Ram 3500

238,559 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT/Laramie 5.9L Cummins 4X4 Well Oiled New Tires

11967162

2005 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT/Laramie 5.9L Cummins 4X4 Well Oiled New Tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,559KM
Good Condition
VIN 3D7MS48C85G756640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,559 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and rust-free 2005 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie that was undercoated and spent many winters in Florida according to the numerous Krown records and service records during winter months in Florida on the Carfax report. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated leather seats with room for 6 people and power adjust on both front buckets. Steering wheel mounted audio controls and a 6-CD changer. Dual climate controls and full power group including keyless entry. An electric trailer brake controller was added. 6 new Nexen all weather tires were just installed for the safety. SEE THE NUMEROUS EXTRA PICTURES SHOWING THE RUSTPROOFING THIS TRUCK HAD APPLIED AND THE RUST-FREE CONDITION OF THE BODY AND FRAME. A must-see 3500 SLT/Laramie. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2005 Dodge Ram 3500