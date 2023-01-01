$26,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2005 Ford F-350
King Ranch Diesel No Winters No Rust 170000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9708349
- Stock #: B94091
- VIN: 1FTWW32P05EB94091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B94091
- Mileage 170,788 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 F-350 King Ranch dually powered by a 6.0L Power Stroke turbo diesel. Rear [2] wheel drive truck. This beautiful truck was always stored in the winter and is rust-free. Heated leather seats with both front buckets power adjustable and room for 5 people. New tires and new batteries were just installed. 6-CD changer and remote start. Rear park assist, upfitters switches and a built in electric brake controller. A Reese 18K 5th wheel hitch, sprayed in box liner and a roll type tonneau cover were added to the 8-foot length box. This beautiful and low mileage 2005 Ford must be seen to appreciate the condition it was kept in.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.