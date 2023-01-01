Menu
2005 Ford F-350

170,788 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2005 Ford F-350

2005 Ford F-350

King Ranch Diesel No Winters No Rust 170000KM

2005 Ford F-350

King Ranch Diesel No Winters No Rust 170000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

170,788KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708349
  • Stock #: B94091
  • VIN: 1FTWW32P05EB94091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B94091
  • Mileage 170,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 F-350 King Ranch dually powered by a 6.0L Power Stroke turbo diesel. Rear [2] wheel drive truck. This beautiful truck was always stored in the winter and is rust-free. Heated leather seats with both front buckets power adjustable and room for 5 people. New tires and new batteries were just installed. 6-CD changer and remote start. Rear park assist, upfitters switches and a built in electric brake controller. A Reese 18K 5th wheel hitch, sprayed in box liner and a roll type tonneau cover were added to the 8-foot length box. This beautiful and low mileage 2005 Ford must be seen to appreciate the condition it was kept in. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

