Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

273,236 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 1500

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Hemi 4X4 Selling AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Hemi 4X4 Selling AS-IS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

273,236KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807437
  • Stock #: 558429
  • VIN: 1D7HU18236S558429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 273,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling AS-IS this truck has not been inspected and repairs required are not known. Box and rockers and cab corners are rusty that is all we know and no other inspections are being done. The truck runs and drives ok and no lights were on in the dash, the AC is working. 4 wheel drive engages and it is working properly. Power drivers seat and seating for 6 people. DO NOT EMAIL AND ASK WHAT IT NEEDS TO CERTIFY AS WE DO NOT KNOW AND WILL NOT BEING LOOKING AT IT FOR SAFETY!  OMVIC our govering body defines AS-IS in their following statement:  “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2010 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 215,257 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 184,491 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 202,626 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory