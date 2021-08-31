2006 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Selling AS-IS this truck has not been inspected and repairs required are not known. Box and rockers and cab corners are rusty that is all we know and no other inspections are being done. The truck runs and drives ok and no lights were on in the dash, the AC is working. 4 wheel drive engages and it is working properly. Power drivers seat and seating for 6 people. DO NOT EMAIL AND ASK WHAT IT NEEDS TO CERTIFY AS WE DO NOT KNOW AND WILL NOT BEING LOOKING AT IT FOR SAFETY! OMVIC our govering body defines AS-IS in their following statement: “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
