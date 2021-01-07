Menu
2006 Ford F-150

200,476 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XLT 8 cylinder Well oiled No rust Certified

2006 Ford F-150

XLT 8 cylinder Well oiled No rust Certified

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

200,476KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6574474
  Stock #: A69125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled and rust free 2006 F150 XLT SuperCab. 4.6L V8 engine. Rear wheel drive. See the pictures on this one to see how well preserved the body is. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Super clean body and interior. Tires only have 5000 km on them and are like new. Both exhaust manifolds are new. All brakes are new including pads, rotors and calipers. Seating for 6 people. Just traded in on a newer truck. 2006 was so well kept that the window sticker was even still in the glovebox. Box liner and a bed mat in the box. A must see F150 that is in very nice condition and only 200000 km's on the odometer.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

