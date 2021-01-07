2006 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
Well oiled and rust free 2006 F150 XLT SuperCab. 4.6L V8 engine. Rear wheel drive. See the pictures on this one to see how well preserved the body is. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Super clean body and interior. Tires only have 5000 km on them and are like new. Both exhaust manifolds are new. All brakes are new including pads, rotors and calipers. Seating for 6 people. Just traded in on a newer truck. 2006 was so well kept that the window sticker was even still in the glovebox. Box liner and a bed mat in the box. A must see F150 that is in very nice condition and only 200000 km's on the odometer.
