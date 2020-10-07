2007 Dodge Ram 3500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2007 Ram 3500 SLT with only 73000 km's on the odometer and a 6 speed standard transmission. 4 wheel drive. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel. Super rust free body condition on this 3500 as shown in the pictures. Even the original window sticker is still with the truck. Seating for 6 people with power adjustable drivers seat. Spray in box liner. 5th wheel hitch rails alread there to start hauling your trailer with. A must see super low mileage Ram 3500 from Pentastic Motors. Financing is available for this 2007 truck.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
