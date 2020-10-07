Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 3500

73,232 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT Diesel 6 speed Only 73000 km's

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT Diesel 6 speed Only 73000 km's

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

73,232KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6192963
  Stock #: 712171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ram 3500 SLT with only 73000 km's on the odometer and a 6 speed standard transmission. 4 wheel drive. 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel.  Super rust free body condition on this 3500 as shown in the pictures. Even the original window sticker is still with the truck. Seating for 6 people with power adjustable drivers seat. Spray in box liner. 5th wheel hitch rails alread there to start hauling your trailer with. A must see super low mileage Ram 3500 from Pentastic Motors. Financing is available for this 2007 truck. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

