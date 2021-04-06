2007 Dodge Ram 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 8 8 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6871578

6871578 Stock #: 733365

733365 VIN: 3D7MX39C07G733365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 182,886 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain High Output Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.