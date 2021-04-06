Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 3500

182,886 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT 5.9L Cummins Auto 4X4 Well oiled 182000 km

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT 5.9L Cummins Auto 4X4 Well oiled 182000 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

182,886KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6871578
  • Stock #: 733365
  • VIN: 3D7MX39C07G733365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 182,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled 2007 Ram 3500 Mega Cab. Last year for the 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel. Automatic and 4 wheel drive. Lots of oiling was applied to this Ram as shown in the pictures. Seating for 6 people. Power seat. Full power group and keyless entry. Ice cold air conditioning. A must see Mega cab 3500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

