2008 Dodge Ram 3500

389,844 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 No rust Well oiled

2008 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 No rust Well oiled

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

389,844KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6429440
  • Stock #: 236420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 389,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned 2008 Ram 3500 Laramie that was well oled and has no rust on the body. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Heated leather seats. Power adjust pedals. 6 CD changer. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. New tires and all new brakes just installed. Brake controller was added. see the pictures to show how well preserved the body is on this 2008 Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

