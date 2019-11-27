Menu
2008 Ford F-250

XLT. 1 owner. Accident free. Never plowed

2008 Ford F-250

XLT. 1 owner. Accident free. Never plowed

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$14,988

  • 189,413KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390398
  • Stock #: B74363
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 F250 XLT regular cab long box. 5.4L V8. 4 wheel drive. 1 owner accident free local trade in. This F250 has never snow plowed and is in great condition. Power windows and locks. Bluetooth.  Seating for 3 people. Built in electric brake controller. C.D player. Rear sliding window. BFGoodrich  Allterrain T/A's. Spray in box liner and only 189000 km's on the odometer of this 2008.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

