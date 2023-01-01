Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 3500

255,170 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

SLE 6.0L 4X4 Selling Certified 255000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

255,170KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023078
  • Stock #: 202170
  • VIN: 1GTHK34K28E202170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 202170
  • Mileage 255,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Not super pretty, but it is super solid and was oiled, runs great, the AC works and is being sold certified. 2008 Sierra 3500 regular cab long box SLE that is powered by a 6.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Power group includes windows, locks, mirror, driver's seat and keyless entry. A brake controller and B&W removable ball gooseneck hitch was added to the 8-foot length box. LOOK OVER THE NUMEROUS PICTURES of the truck, mechanically it is great but there is some dents and bruises and missing paint.. sold certified but cosmetically the pictures show how it will come. Look over the pictures then come see this workhorse to ad to your fleet.

  ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

