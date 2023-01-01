$15,988+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Sierra 3500
SLE 6.0L 4X4 Selling Certified 255000 KMS
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1GTHK34K28E202170
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 255,170 KM
Not super pretty, but it is super solid and was oiled, runs great, the AC works and is being sold certified. 2008 Sierra 3500 regular cab long box SLE that is powered by a 6.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Power group includes windows, locks, mirror, driver's seat and keyless entry. A brake controller and B&W removable ball gooseneck hitch was added to the 8-foot length box. LOOK OVER THE NUMEROUS PICTURES of the truck, mechanically it is great but there is some dents and bruises and missing paint.. sold certified but cosmetically the pictures show how it will come. Look over the pictures then come see this workhorse to ad to your fleet.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
