2009 Dodge Ram 1500

266,537 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Hemi 4X4 1 owner Rust free

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Hemi 4X4 1 owner Rust free

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

266,537KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5694092
  Stock #: 720206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 266,537 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner 2009 Ram 1500 SLT that has been well oiled and is rust free. Two pages of  serviced and Krown Rust Control records on the Carfax report. 5.7L Hemi. 4 wheel drive. Power drivers seat. Seating for 6 people. Power windows, locks and mirrors. Remote start. Steering wheel mounted audio controls.  An electric brake controller was added. Rear sliding window. Step bars and a box liner. This Ram is a must see but the pictures will give you  a hint of just how nice it is. Financing is available. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

