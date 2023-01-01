Menu
2009 Ford F-150

247,457 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.4L V8 4X4 Selling AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.4L V8 4X4 Selling AS-IS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

247,457KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10189815
  • Stock #: FB32791
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V99FB32791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 F-150 Lariat Super Crew that is powered by a 5.4L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Truck is being sold as-is, WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DO NOT ASK WHAT IT NEEDS TO CERTIFY. The obvious is it needs steering work as no power assist, some body work and 4 tires are needed. Truck does run and drive and no lights on in the dash and the AC is still cold. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power adjustable pedals and built-in electric brake controller. 5-foot 7-inch length box. 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

