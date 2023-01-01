$5,950+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2009 Ford F-150
Lariat 5.4L V8 4X4 Selling AS-IS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10189815
- Stock #: FB32791
- VIN: 1FTPW14V99FB32791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,457 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 F-150 Lariat Super Crew that is powered by a 5.4L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Truck is being sold as-is, WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DO NOT ASK WHAT IT NEEDS TO CERTIFY. The obvious is it needs steering work as no power assist, some body work and 4 tires are needed. Truck does run and drive and no lights on in the dash and the AC is still cold. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power adjustable pedals and built-in electric brake controller. 5-foot 7-inch length box.
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
