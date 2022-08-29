$14,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4X4 Well Oiled No Rust Seats 6 People
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,988
- Listing ID: 9288787
- Stock #: 241411
- VIN: 1GTEK19059Z241411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 234,598 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and rust-free 2009 Sierra 1500 that was locally owned and well-oiled trade-in. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Well optioned with power windows, locks and mirrors as well as keyless entry and remote start. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers seat. Z71 Off Road package. Step bars, a folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added. See the pictures showing the rust protection that has been applied to the body and frame. An absolutely must see to believe the condition 2009 1500 Sierra.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
