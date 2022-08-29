Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

234,598 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

SLE 5.3L 4X4 Well Oiled No Rust Seats 6 People

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

234,598KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9288787
  • Stock #: 241411
  • VIN: 1GTEK19059Z241411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 234,598 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and rust-free 2009 Sierra 1500 that was locally owned and well-oiled trade-in. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Well optioned with power windows, locks and mirrors as well as keyless entry and remote start. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers seat. Z71 Off Road package. Step bars, a folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added. See the pictures showing the rust protection that has been applied to the body and frame. An absolutely must see to believe the condition 2009 1500 Sierra.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

