2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

519-335-6565
Locally owned 2010 Ram 1500 quad cab Laramie with 4 wheel drive. 5.7L Hemi V8. This truck has been well oiled and showing no rust. Heated and cooled leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. U-connect bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Power adjust pedals. Rear park assist. Remote start. Hard folding tonneau cover and a box liner. See the pictures showing the rustproofing that was applied to the truck.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
