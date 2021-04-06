Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

183,187 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Laramie 4X4 Sunroof Well oiled Local trade in

Laramie 4X4 Sunroof Well oiled Local trade in

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

183,187KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981071
  • Stock #: AS153194-1
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT9AS153194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned 2010 Ram 1500 quad cab Laramie with 4 wheel drive. 5.7L Hemi V8. This truck has been well oiled and showing no rust. Heated and cooled leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. U-connect bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Power adjust pedals. Rear park assist. Remote start. Hard folding tonneau cover and a box liner. See the pictures showing the rustproofing that was applied to the truck. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

