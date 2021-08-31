2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 184,491 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Windows Sliding Rear Window Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

