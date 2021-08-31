Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

184,491 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Sport Hemi 4X4 Navigation No rust 184000 km's

Sport Hemi 4X4 Navigation No rust 184000 km's

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

184,491KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7791291
  • Stock #: 119001
  • VIN: 3D7JV1ET1AG119001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 184,491 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ram 1500 Sport powered by 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4 wheel drive. Regular cab with seating for 2 people and 6.5 foot box length. Tires have under 2000 km on them and are like new on 20 inch rims. Navigation and back-up camera. Bluetooth via U-connect and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and keyless entry. Tonneau cover and spray in box liner were installed. A must see super clean 2010 sport 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

