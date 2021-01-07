Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

235,892 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

SLT Diesel 4X4 Rust free New brakes

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

235,892KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6440008
  • Stock #: 120042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust free 2010 Ram 2500 SLT. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine. 4 wheel drive. New brakes all around including: pads, rotors and calipers. Weathertech liners front and rear. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Tonneau cover and box liner. Built in brake controller. Power rear sliding window. CD player. Step bars. This 2010 is in great rust free condition and ready for any towing or hauling chores you need done.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

