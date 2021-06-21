Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

220,328 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie Diesel Leather Navigation New tires

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie Diesel Leather Navigation New tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

220,328KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7427657
  • Stock #: 159335
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CL5AG159335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,328 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ram 2500 Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel, automatic transmission and 4 wheel drive. 6.5 foot box length.  Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. 4 new BF Goodrich tires.  Navigation and back-up camera. Power adjust pedals. Built in brake controller. Rear park assist. Remote start and dual climate controls. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. No rust and shows signs of body being under-oiling. Numerous service records on Carfax report. A must see 2010 Ram 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

