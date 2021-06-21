2010 Dodge Ram 2500 ...

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Ram 2500 Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel, automatic transmission and 4 wheel drive. 6.5 foot box length. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. 4 new BF Goodrich tires. Navigation and back-up camera. Power adjust pedals. Built in brake controller. Rear park assist. Remote start and dual climate controls. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. No rust and shows signs of body being under-oiling. Numerous service records on Carfax report. A must see 2010 Ram 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
