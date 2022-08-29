Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

191,734 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Diesel 1 Owner New Tires New Brakes No Rust

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Diesel 1 Owner New Tires New Brakes No Rust

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

191,734KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049684
  • Stock #: 122333
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CL3AG122333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,734 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner 2010 Ram 2500 SLT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on the Carfax report and some rust proofing records as well. No rust on this beautiful 2500. Seating for 5 people with power adjust drivers seat. New tires and new brakes including pads, rotors and calipers were also just installed. Remote start and built-in brake controller. 5th wheel mount brackets already in the box and ready to tow. Step bars and a tonneau cover were added to the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see, well-maintained 2010 Ram with only 191000 km's on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

