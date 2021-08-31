2010 Dodge Ram 3500 ...

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Fresh from salt free Alberta roads is this 2010 Ram 3500 Laramie diesel with 4 wheel drive. Crew cab and 6.5 foot box length. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. Loaded including: sunroof, DVD, navigation and back-up camera, remote start, power adjust pedals, rear slider and more. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in brake controller and 5th wheel hitch is present in the box. Step bars and sprayed in box liner. This Ram 3500 must be seen to believe how clean it is. Numerous service records on the Carfax report.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
