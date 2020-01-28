Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition. 4X4. Only 76000 km's

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition. 4X4. Only 76000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,973KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4557975
  • Stock #: 186589
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 1 family owned Sierra 1500 is in absolutely rust free condition. Local trade which has been rustproofed annually. See the pictures for the condition of the body and underside. 4 wheel drive. Newer tires and brakes with about 1000 km's on them. C.D player. Seating for 6 people. floor shifted 4 wheel drive. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. Full power group. Keyless entry. There are only 76000 km's on this beautiful Sierra.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2016 Ford F-550 XLT....
 71,839 KM
$58,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 69,239 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 110,575 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Send A Message