2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

519-335-6565
Beautiful 1 owner 1500 Silverado LTZ with only 80000 km's on the odometer. Truck has been well oiled as shown in the pictures. 5.3L V8 and 4 wheel drive. Heated leather seats. DVD and CD players. Power adjustable pedals. Back-up camera. Rear park assist. Remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Weather Tech floor liners. Built in brake controller. Box liner and step bars finish the added accessories on this beautiful low mileage Silverado.
