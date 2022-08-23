Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

219,828 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Navigation No Rust 219000KM

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Navigation No Rust 219000KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

219,828KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8986015
  • Stock #: 122205
  • VIN: 1GC1KYE87BF122205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned 2011 Silverado 2500 LTZ trade in. Powered by a Duramax 6.6L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated leather seats with both front buckets power adjustable. Navigation and power adjustable pedal position options. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and built-in electric brake controller. Z71 Off Road package. Folding tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel hitch rails are already installed in the 6.5-foot length box. A must see 2500 LTZ diesel.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

