2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Navigation No Rust 219000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8986015
- Stock #: 122205
- VIN: 1GC1KYE87BF122205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned 2011 Silverado 2500 LTZ trade in. Powered by a Duramax 6.6L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated leather seats with both front buckets power adjustable. Navigation and power adjustable pedal position options. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and built-in electric brake controller. Z71 Off Road package. Folding tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel hitch rails are already installed in the 6.5-foot length box. A must see 2500 LTZ diesel.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
