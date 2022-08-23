2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 8 2 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8986015

8986015 Stock #: 122205

122205 VIN: 1GC1KYE87BF122205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 219,828 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

