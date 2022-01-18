Menu
2011 Ford F-250

289,137 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

XLT 6.7L Diesel Crew Cab 4X4 New Tires No Rust

Location

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

289,137KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143975
  • Stock #: C42739
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5BEC42739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and rust free 2011 F250 XLT powered by a Power Stroke 6.7L turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. Seating for 5-people and power drivers seat as well as power adjustable pedals. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and rear park assist.  Built in brake controller and upfitters auxiliary switches to add lights or accessories. New Firestone tires. Sprayed in box liner and easy entry tailgate step on the 6.5-foot box. See the pictures showing how nice the body in on this well optioned F250

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

