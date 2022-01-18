$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Ford F-250
XLT 6.7L Diesel Crew Cab 4X4 New Tires No Rust
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8143975
- Stock #: C42739
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT5BEC42739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 289,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and rust free 2011 F250 XLT powered by a Power Stroke 6.7L turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. Seating for 5-people and power drivers seat as well as power adjustable pedals. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Built in brake controller and upfitters auxiliary switches to add lights or accessories. New Firestone tires. Sprayed in box liner and easy entry tailgate step on the 6.5-foot box. See the pictures showing how nice the body in on this well optioned F250
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
