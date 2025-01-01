2011 Ford F-550

$31,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 86,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful condition 1-owner and well oiled, 2011 F-550 XL dump truck that is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine. A RWD [2-wheel drive] truck not 4X4. 165-inch wheelbase with a 6- speed automatic transmission and the rear end is limited slip with 4.88 gears. Seating for 3 people in the cab and easy to clean vinyl floor covering. Built-in electric brake controller and 12V upfitters switches. See the numerous pictures showing the rust protection the truck previously had applied to protect the frame and body. The 10-foot length Multi Vans dump box is in excellent condition with 2-way tailgate and fold down sides. A must-see, well kept, low mileage and ready to work F-550 dump truck.
