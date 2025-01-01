2011 Ford F-550

Menu
<p>Beautiful condition 1-owner and well oiled, 2011 F-550 XL dump truck that is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine. A RWD [2-wheel drive] truck not 4X4. 165-inch wheelbase with a 6- speed automatic transmission and the rear end is limited slip with 4.88 gears. Seating for 3 people in the cab and easy to clean vinyl floor covering. Built-in electric brake controller and 12V upfitters switches. See the numerous pictures showing the rust protection the truck previously had applied to protect the frame and body. The 10-foot length Multi Vans dump box is in excellent condition with 2-way tailgate and fold down sides. A must-see, well kept, low mileage and ready to work F-550 dump truck. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FDUF5GT5BEC88760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 86,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
