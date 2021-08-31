2011 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
Well oiled 2011 Sierra 1500 with only 164000 km's on the odometer and numerous service records on the Carfax report. 4.8L V8 and 4 wheel drive. 5 foot 9 inch box length. New Firestone tires. Seating for 6 people and heated option was added to drivers and passengers buckets. Floor shifted 4 wheel drive. Power group including keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors. Cruise control and tilt steering. Step bars, hard folding tonneau cover and a box liner were added to the options. This truck is in beautiful condition, see the pictures showing the underoiling then come see it in person.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
