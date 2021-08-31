Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

164,372 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition Well oiled New tires 164000 km

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition Well oiled New tires 164000 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,372KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688374
  • Stock #: 204389
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA9BG204389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,372 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Well oiled 2011 Sierra 1500 with only 164000 km's on the odometer and numerous service records on the Carfax report. 4.8L V8 and 4 wheel drive. 5 foot 9 inch box length. New Firestone tires. Seating for 6 people and heated option was added to drivers and passengers buckets. Floor shifted 4 wheel drive. Power group including keyless entry, power windows, locks and mirrors. Cruise control and tilt steering.  Step bars, hard folding tonneau cover and a box liner were added to the options. This truck is in beautiful condition, see the pictures showing the underoiling then come see it in person. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

