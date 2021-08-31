2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition Well oiled New tires 164000 km

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7688374

7688374 Stock #: 204389

204389 VIN: 3GTP2UEA9BG204389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 164,372 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

