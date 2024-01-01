Menu
A beautiful condition and rust free 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a Pre-DEF 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having power adjust. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist. Remote start, power adjustable pedals, dual climate controls and a power rear slider. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and built-in electric brake controller. A tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see well optioned and Pre-DEF Cummins powered 2500 Ram.

2011 RAM 2500

298,429 KM

Details Description Features

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Leather PRE-DEF Rust Free

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Leather PRE-DEF Rust Free

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

298,429KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3D7UT2CL7BG511364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,429 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and rust free 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a Pre-DEF 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having power adjust. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist. Remote start, power adjustable pedals, dual climate controls and a power rear slider. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and built-in electric brake controller. A tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see well optioned and Pre-DEF Cummins powered 2500 Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2011 RAM 2500