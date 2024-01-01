$29,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500
Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Leather PRE-DEF Rust Free
2011 RAM 2500
Laramie 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Leather PRE-DEF Rust Free
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 298,429 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and rust free 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a Pre-DEF 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having power adjust. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist. Remote start, power adjustable pedals, dual climate controls and a power rear slider. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and built-in electric brake controller. A tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see well optioned and Pre-DEF Cummins powered 2500 Ram.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565