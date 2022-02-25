$48,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500
Laramie Longhorn Diesel 1 Owner Only 123000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8378595
- Stock #: 564123
- VIN: 3D7UT2CL8BG564123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 1 owner 2011 Ram 2500 powered by Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. No rust on this beautiful truck and super low mileage. Sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation and back-up camera. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate controls, built in brake controller and CD player. 5 th wheel rails already in place. New brakes just installed including pads, rotors and calipers. A must see loaded 2011 with only 123000 km's on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
