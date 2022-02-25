Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 2500

123,126 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 2500

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn Diesel 1 Owner Only 123000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn Diesel 1 Owner Only 123000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

123,126KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8378595
  • Stock #: 564123
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CL8BG564123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean 1 owner 2011 Ram 2500 powered by Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. No rust on this beautiful truck and super low mileage. Sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation and back-up camera. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate controls, built in brake controller and CD player. 5 th wheel rails already in place.  New brakes just installed including pads, rotors and calipers. A must see loaded 2011 with only 123000 km's on the odometer. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

1964 Dodge Polara 44...
 76,438 MI
$38,964 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 160,739 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT/...
 49,429 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory