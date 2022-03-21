$41,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel Navigation Sunroof Leather 168000KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean, rust-free and well maintained 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie powered by Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. New brakes were just installed. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, Bluetooth and back-up camera as well as rear park assist. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Power adjust pedals, steering wheel mounted audio controls and Sirius radio. Step bars, hard folding tonneau cover were added. Sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel rails and present in the 6.5-foot length box. A very well optioned and well looked after Ram that must be seen.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
