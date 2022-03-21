Menu
2011 RAM 2500

168,796 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2011 RAM 2500

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel Navigation Sunroof Leather 168000KM

2011 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel Navigation Sunroof Leather 168000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,796KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8664679
  • Stock #: 560314
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CL6BG560314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, rust-free and well maintained 2011 Ram 2500 Laramie powered by Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. New brakes were just installed. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, Bluetooth and back-up camera as well as rear park assist. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start, dual climate controls and built-in electric brake controller. Power adjust pedals, steering wheel mounted audio controls and Sirius radio. Step bars, hard folding tonneau cover were added. Sprayed in box liner and 5th wheel rails and present in the 6.5-foot length box. A very well optioned and well looked after Ram that must be seen. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

