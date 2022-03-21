Menu
2011 RAM 3500

180,093 KM

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires New Brakes

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires New Brakes

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

180,093KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8936194
  • Stock #: 623130
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL1BG623130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust-free 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on Carfax report. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera with rear park assist. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start. New tires and new brakes were just installed. Power opening and closing roll-type tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and gooseneck ball type hitch in the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 3500 Laramie.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

