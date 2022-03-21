$39,988+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 3500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather New Tires New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8936194
- Stock #: 623130
- VIN: 3D73Y3CL1BG623130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Rust-free 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on Carfax report. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera with rear park assist. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start. New tires and new brakes were just installed. Power opening and closing roll-type tonneau cover, sprayed in box liner and gooseneck ball type hitch in the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see 3500 Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
