2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 4X4 Rust-Free Well-Oiled Body Leather 218000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9172915
- Stock #: 166156
- VIN: 3GTP2WE71CG166156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and rust-free, well-oiled body 2012 Sierra 1500 SLT. See the pictures showing the rust coating that was previously applied. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with power front buckets and room for 5 people. Navigation and back-up camera. Remote start, Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner and a tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see and rust-free Sierra 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
