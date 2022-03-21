$39,988+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Rust-Free Only 137000 KM'S
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8940331
- Stock #: 324493
- VIN: 1GT220C86CZ324493
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,222 KM
1 owner 2012 Sierra 2500 SLE with only 137000 km's and is in beautiful rust-free condition. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Both font buckets are power adjust. Remote start and built-in brake controller. Seating for 5 people. Tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see low mileage and super tidy diesel powered Sierra 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
