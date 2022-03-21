Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

137,222 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 2500

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Rust-Free Only 137000 KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE Diesel 4X4 1 Owner Rust-Free Only 137000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

137,222KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940331
  • Stock #: 324493
  • VIN: 1GT220C86CZ324493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,222 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner 2012 Sierra 2500 SLE with only 137000 km's and is in beautiful rust-free condition. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Both font buckets are power adjust. Remote start and built-in brake controller. Seating for 5 people. Tonneau cover and spray in box liner were added to the 6.5-foot length box. A must-see low mileage and super tidy diesel powered Sierra 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2012 GMC Sierra 2500...
 137,222 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 Larami...
 180,093 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 98,172 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory